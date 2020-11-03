Pirates Week activities postponed due to inclement weather

Due to the forecast rainy, windy weekend ahead, the organisers of Pirates Week have decided to be proactive and postpone related events to 19-24 Nov.

Melanie McField, chief cultural officer, festivals and carnivals, stated that based on the weather predictions for the original dates (5-9 Nov.), the committee agreed to move the celebrations.

The committee is working to update the official website, and McField said that it was hoped the updated schedule would be online by Wednesday.

For more information, visit www.piratesweekfestival.com.