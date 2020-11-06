Sound equipment stolen from Boden Town church

Police are investigating a burglary at a church on Hirst Road in Bodden Town in which thieves made off with sound equipment.

The break-in was reported shortly after 9am on Thursday.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the break-in occurred some time between the evening of Saturday, 31 Oct., and Thursday morning.

The burglary is under investigation by Bodden Town CID. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 947-2220.