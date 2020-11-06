Wheaton’s Way

Anyone who says you should marry for money has clearly never had a roof leak on them. Or the toilet back up. Or an electrical outlet go on the fritz.

No, no – a rich spouse is so very last season. The real unicorn is a Mechanical Plumbing Electrical Carpenter; I’m telling you.

Now, you may think that if you have lots of dinero, you won’t need someone with these skills (assuming you don’t have them), but believe me, an MPEC in the hand is worth two millionaires in the bush. (Steady… )

Why? Because they are at your beck-and-call, night and day, and it’s in their best interest – as well as yours – to see any issues resolved ASAP. Are ya hearin’ me yet?

Based on my personal experiences over the last year, you can’t put a price on a good, reliable service person. For me, it’s been like working my way through a bad set of romantic suitors.

You make a date. You wear your nicest clothes (OK, a bra), and you wait for them to show up at the appointed time. They’re five minutes late, 10 minutes late. Maybe it’s traffic. After 15 minutes go by you begin to wonder if you remembered the right time. “Do they recall where I live?” you think to yourself. Finally, it’s time to call. Maybe you’ll get an answer and maybe you won’t. Maybe they just forgot that they were supposed to see you, or maybe the date (job) they had before you went long but they’ll get there as soon as they can.

“Then, why didn’t you call?” you’re well within your rights to ask.

If you start giving them a hard time about their inability to commit or return messages, you’re soon considered difficult and that’s the beginning of the end.

You feel that they don’t think you’re important enough and, like warning signs in a relationship, you need to immediately start contemplating cutting them loose.

Unfortunately, again – much like the dubious choices I have made in suitors – I’ll sometimes give them another chance, and I’ll also discuss said decision with girlfriends. “I know, I know… but when he does show up, he’s amazing!”

I am presently in the middle of a leaking roof situation, which is never good. So far, I’ve had at least three contractors take a look and then turn to me with a sorrowful gaze, like someone died. After denigrating the work of any previous professionals that might have had a hand in my roof (not a euphemism), I get the shaking head and, “Big problem, ma’am… big problem.” Vague, negative and uninformative, all at the same time.

Yes, we’ve established that the upper framework of my abode is essentially a set of popsicle sticks holding hands, so now how do we move forward?

Homeownership highlights the value of information. I always thought that people joined clubs for the social benefits, but now I realise the exchange of inside knowledge is a huge bonus, too. Facebook groups like ‘The Real Women of Cayman’ are an invaluable resource. A member sends out a request for recommendations to the hive and, in no time at all, suggestions start popping up. It’s like the Angie’s List of the islands.

Gotta say, though, there is always a temptation to keep the number of an excellent massage therapist or reliable plumber in your back pocket. Sure, you want to help others, but if you become too generous with sharing the wealth, you might have a hard time getting an appointment yourself the next time.

For example, I discovered a fantastic mobile spa service down here that did a great job and was incredibly reasonably priced. Word got out. This week I went to book a massage online, and their first available appointment was in five weeks’ time. Tartar sauce.

I went to lunch with a close friend a couple of months ago. She let it slip that she had an electrician who was reliable, professional and inexpensive. Was she kidding? That’s the trifecta! The Golden Goose! I immediately stopped paying attention to the rest of our conversation and insisted she send me his details. I’m still waiting. I don’t blame her.

Since careers were invented, becoming a lawyer, accountant or doctor has been the dream for many a parent to see their child achieve. I’m not saying that those paths need to be reconsidered, but it seems if you can become a qualified tradesperson, you’re basically getting a licence to print money. I can make a same-day appointment to see a doctor, but maybe Larry can get to me early next week to look at my pipes if he moves a few things around. He’ll have to check his schedule.

I don’t know if it’s possible to have a construction company on retainer, but if we get hit by a hurricane, I want to have their unlisted number in my Rolodex (nice indicator of my age, there) and be made a priority.

The 1986 comedy ‘The Money Pit’, starring Tom Hanks and Shelley Long, didn’t get great reviews, but I’ve always enjoyed it. Perhaps the critics thought it hit a little close to home, or the uninitiated decided it was a ridiculous, unrealistic depiction of a couple basically having to kiss up to contractors in order to have their dream house fixed and completed. It ain’t.

Of course not all companies and individuals in the world of home repair and construction behave badly or think you should be lucky to have them, but finding great ones is like discovering treasure. Now I’ve tracked down a few, I’m keeping those cards close to my chest.

Sure, a good lawyer can bail me out of jail, but they’re no substitute for someone who can unclog my toilet.