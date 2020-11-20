School inspectors should recognise each student as unique

I just read a couple of articles about education in Cayman, and I am infuriated by the comments of education inspector Peter Carpenter. He is so unaware of the needs of many of the children in Cayman. I think he should try to listen to Michael Myles, who seems to have a much better grasp on the problems of education.

What good is holding all students to the same standards?

We are not a herd of cattle going to market. We are individuals with remarkably different talents and interests. We do not all learn the same way. We need to find alternatives to the traditional view of educating people.

Mr. Carpenter, please take your blinders off, stop living in the past, and do what’s right for all Cayman students.

If you are unwilling to learn effective ways to reach students, it might be time for you to leave the field.

Adrienne Ponik