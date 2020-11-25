20th annual Silent Witness March

By
Alvaro Serey
-

The 20th annual Silent Witness March honoured victims of domestic violence and bullying on Tuesday.

Demonstrators marched through downtown, representing the Business & Professional Women’s Club, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, Colours Cayman and other community groups.

This year’s theme, ‘Safe Home, Safe Community’, sought to bring attention to the impacts the pandemic has had on domestic violence rates globally.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.

Subscribe now