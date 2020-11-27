Cayman teens selected as head boy and girl at UK school

Two former Cayman Islands students, Taegan Galloway and Sam Tonge, both 17, have been selected as the heads of schools for the 2020-2021 academic year at Bryanston School in England.

They were chosen after a series of interviews and presentation with review panels comprising senior staff and fellow pupils at the 700-student boarding school in Dorset.

“It is a remarkable coincidence that both Teagan and Sam spent their early childhood in precisely the same area nearly 5,000 miles away – especially given the relatively small population of the Cayman Islands,” Mark Mortimer, headmaster of Bryanston, said in a press release.

“Our selection process is very thorough,” he said, “as it is important the Head Boy and Head Girl of the School demonstrate empathy, leadership and set an example in everything they do. Given the restrictions arising from the current pandemic, such qualities are of even greater importance this year.

“Both Teagan and Sam excelled throughout the selection process and are now embracing their new responsibilities with the same level of enthusiasm. Their appointments have proved to be very popular with all year groups, and they are both outstanding and inspirational role models and ambassadors for the ethos and spirit of the school. They are a credit to their families and to the entire Cayman Islands community.”

He added, “Despite the miles between the school and home, the pair haven’t forgotten about Cayman. In a recent school assembly, Teagan talked about her love of freediving and brightened up a dismal November day in Dorset with some lovely shots of the sea around the islands, thereby doing her bit to boost tourism.”

Sam and Teagan joined Bryanston in 2016 and have played an active role in all aspects of life around the school, the release stated.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying my time at Bryanston and it’s a great honour to now be given the responsibility as Head Boy in my final year at the school,” Sam said in the release. “I’m really looking forward to encouraging new pupils to take full advantage of the wonderful facilities, personal mentoring and inspirational teaching at the School.

“And, despite the limitations this year, I’m also looking to galvanise the support and participation around the various sports teams and charity fund-raising activities, and to represent the views of pupils on the School Council.”

Teagan said that she and Sam will have an important part to play in helping to maintain pupil well-being, so it will be vital to adapt and respond effectively to the ever-changing circumstances arising from COVID-19.

“We’ll certainly need to have our fingers on the pulse of the school, but I really hope we can also reach out to the wider community,” she said.

“For example, it was great to be involved in the performance of Les Misérables last year that was delivered in close collaboration with a neighbouring school in Blandford. Despite the restrictions and current need for social distancing, I’m really keen that we build on the success of such engagement with other schools in the area and the wider local community.”