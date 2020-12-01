Brac gears up for ‘Cause for Paws’ concert

If you don’t already live where the majestic bluff resides, you need to book your airline ticket and accommodation in Cayman Brac for this weekend, stat!

On Saturday, the Brac Branch of the Cayman Islands Humane Society is hosting a concert and picnic at the Agriculture Grounds off Songbird Drive, starting at 5pm.

A wide variety of musical acts will be on stage throughout the evening, with DJ Mark Knowlton, Dr. Bob’s Experiment, Deja Blu, Sea N’ B, Cayman Cowboy Andy Martin, Big Ray and The Locals passing the baton along. Expect to hear some classic favourites along with holiday tunes to get you in the spirit of the season.

Radio host and emcee extraordinaire, Dr. Doug, will be introducing the acts, no doubt adding a little impromptu entertainment himself to the proceedings.

Attendees will also be in the running for the chance to win a raffle prize, as their entry ticket doubles as a raffle ticket.

Following the picnic theme, patrons are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets, blankets and chairs, if they so desire. Tables and chairs will be provided on-site and food vendors offering prepackaged meals including sandwiches, patties and homemade sweets will also be an option for anyone not carrying their comestibles with them. Just remember to bring your canteen for the free water refills, as no single-use plastic bottles are allowed.

|Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased from any member of the Brac Humane Society or online at www.caymangiftcertificates.com, which is also accepting pledges. A livestreaming link to the concert will be provided on the society’s Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Call 916-3960 for more information.