Online naturalisation system launched

The Office of the Deputy Governor has launched an online system for people applying for British Overseas Territories Citizen naturalisation.

The system will also be used for processing applications for Proof of Nationality Letters for individuals who may have lost or damaged their BOTC certificate.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said applying for naturalisation or registration as a BOTC will be easier with the new online system as applicants or agencies can now complete the entire application process online at www.odg.gov.ky without having to physically visit government offices to submit applications, make payments or provide supporting documentation.

“The brand new BOTC portal and overhauled process is designed to save time for customers. It is more convenient, with easy access all year-round, and allows applicants to submit and track applications at their convenience,” Manderson said.

According to a government press release, the new portal uses improved security standards through multi-factor authentication. To gain access to the system, users are required to enter a verification code when signing up on the portal for the first time, along with a one-time password which will be sent by SMS text message to the Cayman Islands mobile telephone number provided at the time of signing up on the portal.

Minister of Commerce Joey Hew said in the release that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of online options for business and commerce across Cayman.

“Getting information and vital services to Caymanians and residents digitally has never been more important. The E-Government Unit had several projects in train, including this one, prior to the pandemic and will proceed to deliver other initiatives,” Hew said.

Director of E-Government Ian Tibbetts said the BOTC project offers additional enhancements for applicants, such as being able to save partially completed applications to be finished later and tracking the progress of submitted applications.

Applicants to the new online system will also be able to provide feedback through a form.

The Office of the Deputy Governor will continue to accept paper applications. The completed application form and documents should be placed in the ODG’s drop box at the Government Administration Building. For these applications, payment of the fees should be made at the post office and the receipt dropped off with the application. Cheques should not be included with applications submitted through the drop box.

Successful applicants will be required to attend a pledge ceremony.

To apply online, applicants or their agents should visit www.odg.gov.ky or eservices.gov.ky, complete the application form and upload all required documents. Applicable fees can also be paid online using a debit or credit card or other preferred payment options, including cheque or bank draft at the post office.