Cayman’s Christmas calendar is a whirlwind of events and festivities designed for the young and young-at-heart. From concerts and craft markets to festive charity runs, the holiday season is always a highly anticipated time of year. After challenging times, the holidays offer a welcome reprieve for families to celebrate and focus on the joy of the season.

A Playhouse Family Christmas

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11-12-13 December

Join Grizz and Frizz and the rest of the gang to see what they have in store for this annual family Christmas show. Showtimes are Friday, 11 Dec. at 7:30pm; Saturday, 12 Dec., at 3pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday, 13 Dec. at 4pm and 7:30pm, at the Prospect Playhouse. For tickets visit cds.ky.

Santa Run

Saturday, 12 December

Stay fit and give back this season by taking part in this jolly jog for a cause. With a two-mile loop starting and ending on the Camana Bay Crescent, the Santa Run is perfect for runners of all ages and abilities, and festive outfits are encouraged. Funds raised benefit the Cayman Food Bank via the Camana Bay Christmas Give. Register at camanabay.com.

Visual Arts Society Craft Market

Saturday, 12 December

The Visual Arts Society will host its annual craft market on the Paseo at Camana Bay from 10am to 5pm. Support local organisations and browse their wares, including Christmas decorations, paintings, prints, hand-crafted jewellery and woodwork, while checking off those Christmas lists.

Jingle Bell Run

Sunday, 13 December

Walk or run a 5K or 10K route in this holiday favourite that raises funds for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. As T-shirts are not available this year, organisers are encouraging participants to wear one from a previous year or dress in festive outfits. Prize awarded for the best costume. Bring your own water bottle. Event includes breakfast with Santa, and raffles. For more information, visit caymanactive.com/jingle. Starts and ends at The Holiday Inn, 7am.

Farmers & Artisans Market

Wednesdays at Camana Bay

The weekly Farmers & Artisans Market at Camana Bay continues throughout the season, offering an ideal opportunity to pick up fresh produce for Christmas feasts, or locally made artisanal goods, which make unique Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. The market is held at the Heliconia Court, starting from 10am.

Live music series

Thursdays at Camana Bay

The Fall Music Series, which kicked off in November, continues through the end of the year, offering entertainment from local musicians on The Crescent at Camana Bay every Thursday, from 5:30pm to 7pm.

Mistletoe Party

Friday, 18 December

Party the night away at Abacus’ annual Mistletoe event at Camana Bay, which raises funds for charity. Beginning at 8pm, this ticketed event – which will cap attendees at 500 people in accordance with current government regulations – continues its tradition of encouraging everyone to wear their winter whites. Live DJ and indoor and outdoor bars.

National Trust Christmas Lights Bus Tour

Take a tour through some of the most delightful modern and traditional homes and landmarks decked out for the holiday season. The bus leaves from the National Trust Visitors Centre in Dart Family Park. For tickets and details, visit nationaltrust.org.ky.

Holiday movies under the stars

Tuesday and Wednesday, 22-23 December

There’s nothing like an outdoor film enjoyed under the stars, accompanied by Cayman’s blissful December breezes. Take in two Moonlight & movies screenings on the Crescent at Camana Bay, beginning at 7pm. Movie titles will be announced on social media channels once confirmed.

Dashing through the Sand

Saturday, 26 December

Work off the turkey and Christmas beef on this Boxing Day walk/run along Seven Mile Beach. The 1.5-mile trek is open to all ages and includes T-shirts and raffle prizes. Register online at caymanactive.com/dashing. Starts near Tillie’s restaurant on Seven Mile Beach, 7:30am.

Cayman Cookout

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 15-16-17 January

One of the world’s most treasured celebrations of food and wine returns in January 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event has adapted to include events for Cayman Islands residents and fully virtual or hybrid events for US guests. It will feature a roster mainly focused on local chefs and experts and the culinary delights of the Cayman Islands, while looking forward to welcoming back international chefs in 2022. For tickets and information, visit caymancookout.com.