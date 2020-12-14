Songs lauding snow and chillier climes can’t possibly capture the tropical beauty of a Cayman Christmas. So instead of putting Bing on repeat, why not add some of these original local Christmas tunes to your playlist this year?
Grandpa’s Christmas Fiddle – Andy ‘The Cayman Cowboy’ Martin
Christmas Breeze – Gordon Solomon
Santa got a Sunburn – Barefoot Man
Cayman Christmas – Swanky Christmas Band
Christmas Feeling in the Air – Sea N’B
Another Christmas Day – Burmon Scott
