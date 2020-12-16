Natural Marine World Tidbits

Most people in our region have never seen or even heard of a Pomfret.

These fish are midwater denizens of the deep, preferring 1,500 feet of water above them.

In just the last couple of years, more fishermen are catching them, but please don’t throw them back, because they are about the best-tasting fish in the sea.

We have two species: the Atlantic pomfret, Brama brama; and the bigscale pomfret, Taratichtys longipinnis.

They are distributed throughout the world, although rarely encountered. They feed primarily on squid and small fish and can reach three feet in length.

Tom Byrnes is the owner/operator of Cayman Marine Lab. He acquired his Coast Guard Captain’s Licence when he was a teenager and worked as a commercial fisherman in his youth. He got his first diving certificate in 1974 with the YMCA. He has worked in the local dive industry for more than 35 years and has a PhD in marine biology.