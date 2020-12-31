Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise.

New Year’s Eve, 1988

This picture, supplied by Paul Buford, shows residents dancing up a storm at Sunset House on a rockin’ New Year’s Eve in the ‘80s. Sunset House’s My Bar is one of the few legendary waterfront properties that’s still around as people remember it.

The clothes may not have been fancy, but clearly people were having a good time.

