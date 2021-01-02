January

CBAC wins Pete Ribbins Memorial swim meet

Camana Bay Aquatic Club opened the year by beating Seven Mile Swimmers and Stingray Swim Club at the 2020 Pete Ribbins Memorial Consolidated Water Meet at the Lions Aquatic Centre.

CIFA bans Bodden Town

The Cayman Islands Football Association banned Bodden Town Football Club from all CIFA games after one of its players assaulted a referee during a match against Academy.

Fraser wins gold in Geneva

More than four years after competing at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Cayman’s two-time Olympian Brett Fraser returned to the pool at the 2020 Geneva International Challenge Meet and earned three medals, including two gold.

February

Barnes 5th at Conference USA indoor championships

Lacee Barnes, Cayman’s five-time CARIFTA Games medallist, took fifth place in the shot put at the Conference USA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on 22 Feb.

Cayman ends run at CONCACAF U20 Championship

Cayman’s boys under-20 national football team returned home with a win and two losses after competing at the CONCACAF U20 Championship, in Puerto Rico. The tournament consisted of four groups. The winner of each group advances to the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, in Indonesia.

Anglin steps down

After serving as Cayman’s director of sports for the last 11 years, Collin Anglin stepped down in February. He worked in the Department of Sports since 2002, when was hired as a sports coordinator.

Brown breaks own record

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown set a new indoor 60-metre hurdles record for his school, Milligan College, at the 2020 Camel City Invitational in North Carolina. On 8 Feb., Brown ran 7.78 seconds to win gold, breaking the record of 7.81, which he set last year.

March

CIFA bans Cruz for 10 years

Bodden Town’s Michael Martin Cruz was suspended for 10 years from all activities coordinated by the Cayman Islands Football Association following an assault of a referee earlier in the year.

Records fall at CIASA nationals

Several records were broken at the 2020 Cayman Islands Aquatics Sports Association national championships. Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Jordan Crooks set a pair of national records while CBAC’s Luke Higgo and Seven Mile Swimmers’ James Allison set new CIASA marks.

COVID-19 shuts down Cayman sports

Cayman’s sporting associations cancelled or postponed upcoming games, events, and training, both locally and internationally, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide. All sporting events were put on hold in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and remained suspended for several months. Several international events, like the CARIFTA track-and-field and swimming championships, as well as the 2020 Olympics, were also cancelled.

April

UF taps Fraser for athletic hall of fame

The University of Florida announced Caymanian swimmer Shaune Fraser would be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. Fraser swam for the Gators from

2007 to 2010.

July

NACAC bans Cayman athletes

Cayman’s track-and-field athletes were banned from participating in sanctioned competitions, according to a letter from Cayman Islands Athletic Association president Lance Barnes, obtained by the Cayman Compass.

The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association – the regional athletics governing body – sanctioned CIAA over money it said Cayman’s 2019 CARIFTA local organising committee owed to several countries’ athletics federations, Barnes said.

The organising committee denied wrongdoing, and the Sports Ministry has not responded to several requests from the Compass seeking updates on the situation.

Crooks commits to UT

Cayman Islands standout swimmer Jordan Crooks in July gave a verbal commitment to join the University of Tennessee men’s swimming and diving team.

Jackson tapped for UNC athlete advisory committee

Cayman Islands record-holder and University of Northern Colorado sophomore Sarah Jackson was elected to the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee’s executive board.

Bodden Town claims title as footballers return to pitch

Bodden Town Football Club beat East End 3-0 to clinch the 2019/2020 Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League title in the restarted season that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latinos, Scholars win President’s Cup titles

Latinos beat Scholars 2-1 to claim the CIFA President’s Cup men’s title and Scholars topped Elite 2-1 on the women’s side to close out a season suspended for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Garro first Caymanian to commit to Division I

Caymanian basketball player Joshua O’Garro verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Oklahoma, making him the first Caymanian to play the sport at the NCAA Division I level.

September

Cayman Classic cancelled

Cayman Classic organisers announced the 2020 tournament had been cancelled. They cited the NCAA changing the college basketball season starting date, as well as “several variables including the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Caymax Sports Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Joe Wright in a press release.

Cayman’s World Cup qualifying campaign postponed

Cayman’s qualifying campaign for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled for March 2021.

October

Weathers steps down

Cayman Islands swimming technical director Bailey Weathers announced he would be leaving the post he had held for nearly seven years.

Simpson races to top-10 finishes in FRA debut

Fifteen-year-old Kyffin Simpson earned a pair of top-10 finishes in his International Automobile Federation Formula Regional Americas debut at Sebring International Raceway. Simpson, a Barbados citizen who resides in the Cayman Islands and who attended Cayman International School, drove to seventh-, 11th- and ninth-place finishes in the event’s three races.

November

Golfer Hastings to play for San Diego State

National golfer Justin Hastings officially signed on to attend and play golf at San Diego State University on a full, four-year scholarship.

Jarvis signs to golf for Nevada

Cayman Islands amateur golfer Aaron Jarvis signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

December

CIFA gets funding

The Sports Ministry announced it would be providing public funding to the Cayman Islands Football Association for the first time since 2015, when the financial assistance was cut following the FIFA scandal that involved Caymanian Jeffrey Webb and several other members of CIFA’s executive board.