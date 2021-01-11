The regional track and field governing body has lifted a ban that would have prevented Cayman’s athletes from participating in major international competitions this season, including the Olympics.

The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) had banned Cayman’s track and field association and its athletes over money it says Cayman’s 2019 CARIFTA local organising committee owes to several countries’ athletics federations.

The sanctions were lifted last month, according to Cayman Islands Athletics Association President Lance Barnes.

“They didn’t think it was fair to punish the athletes for something that wasn’t of their doing,” Barnes told the Cayman Compass. “The ban has been lifted and we are once again permitted to participate in any and all NACAC events and other events around the world as well.”

Barnes said the local organising committee (LOC) for the games sent a report to NACAC, which it is reviewing.

An email sent to an LOC spokesperson seeking an update on the situation was not answered by press time.

Cayman’s Sports Ministry in December told the Compass it had no updates.

A message sent to NACAC president Mike Sands on 7 Jan. was not answered.

The ban first became public knowledge in July, when Barnes sent a memo to association members detailing what he called at the time an “embarrassing” situation.

Local CARIFTA organisers subsequently denied any wrongdoing, adding that protocols for the event were reviewed by NACAC beforehand.

The issue apparently stems from fees being charged by the LOC for international team members arriving in the Cayman Islands, which hosted the 2019 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships. While certain fees are customary, there was a discrepancy regarding the LOC’s handling of ‘extra’ team members who were not originally registered to attend or sought accommodation for longer than the five days of the sporting event.