‘Change for Change’ drive seeks volunteers

It is that time of the year again, when members of the community are asked to gather up their loose change and empty their coin jars to support Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels.

From 29-30 Jan., over 200 volunteers will be stationed around Grand Cayman collecting coins, cash and donations of any amount for the organisation’s Change for Change Coin Drive.

The 2020 drive unfortunately had to be cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, Meals on Wheels continued to provide meals to those in need.

General Manager Jennifer West is looking forward to this year’s two-day fundraiser.

“We sadly had to cancel last year’s coin drive, but we are [now] geared up and ready to go,” West said. “We are looking for volunteers to [help] collect donations to benefit our seniors. Volunteers of all ages have always supported this fundraiser and we look forward to full community support once again to make it a success to meet our goal.”

Collection locations include: Credit Union, Butterfield Bank branches, Buy Smart, Fosters Supermarkets, Cayman National Bank branches, Cost U Less, Book Nook, Atlantic Department Store, Atlantic Kids, Kirk Home Centre, Hurley’s Supermarket, A. L. Thompson’s, and Kirk Market.

“The goal of this year’s coin drive is to raise $35,000,” West added. “That [is] one month’s costs to provide meals to the 315+ people that we serve daily.”

To donate, volunteer or learn more, email [email protected], visit www.mealsonwheels.ky or call 769-1974.