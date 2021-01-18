Catalyst launches fund administration business

The Catalyst Group announced the launch of a new fund administration business that also offers corporate and portfolio middle office and accounting services to US, Cayman and Bahamas vehicles.

The group will provide those services from its headquarters in Cayman and offices in the US.

Catalyst is regulated as a fund administrator and company manager by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and has a team of 20 professionals.

The company was founded by four business partners and friends – Benjamin Reid, Scott Price, Marcus Rowe and Frank Ferrara – who partnered with investors and advisors Carlos Farjallah and John McCorvey.

Co-managing partner Price said in a press release: “With the fund services industry seeing drastic technology-led changes over the past few years, financial service providers have been scrambling to find ways to improve the efficiency of their platforms. Many upgrades require substantial development, financial investments and often result in disruption to clients – making such changes almost impossible.”

Catalyst in turn would embrace the latest technology at launch, he said.

The company will initially focus on Brazil and North America as key markets and provide daily net asset value services for hedge fund managers; monthly, quarterly or semi-annual reporting for investment managers and family offices; a closed-ended solution for private equity, venture capital and real estate managers; and a fund services offering that includes registered office, FATCA/CRS, anti-money laundering officers and corporate middle office services.

Catalyst said it offers a custom-built, cloud-based portal providing clients real-time access to fund and investor reporting with transparency into the Catalyst’s teams NAV workflow via interactive dashboards.