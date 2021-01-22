Payroll, employment services firm Expertise sets up Cayman office

Bermuda-based professional services firm Expertise announced it is establishing an office in the Cayman Islands. The firm, which employs 40 professionals in Bermuda, provides payroll and human resource services to approximately 400 companies.

In a press release, Expertise said, that hiring in Cayman is set to begin immediately.

“Our decision to open an office in Cayman is client driven,” said Expertise group chief executive officer Doug Soares. “Quite a number of our clients in Bermuda also have operations in Cayman and, just as clients often prefer to have the same big 4 [accounting firm] or law firm provide service in both jurisdictions, we have been asked to do the same in respect of their payroll and HR needs.”

Claudia Philipsz-Jones and Danielle Cococcia are launching the Cayman operation of Expertise, with Philipsz-Jones serving as managing director and Cococcia, a Caymanian, as director of business development.

The two first met when they worked together for Ernst & Young in the early 2000s. Cococcia was former associate director of HR at EY in Cayman while Philipsz-Jones was performing the same function in Bermuda. Philipsz-Jones left EY to join Expertise in 2005, where she has been a director since 2014 and currently serves as group head of business development.

Philipsz-Jones said in the release, “Danielle and I could not be stronger partners to lead a start-up operation in Cayman.

“Together we envision building a Caymanian team of professionals offering HR services which go well beyond that of what the staffing agencies typically provide.”.

Expertise said it expects Cayman employers to be particularly interested in its payroll service offering.

Cococcia said, “Historically Cayman based employers have tended to process their payroll in-house but for confidentiality, privacy, data security and cost reasons, many are now seeking to outsource the function, especially executive payroll.”

She believes that Cayman employers will take confidence from Expertise already processing the payroll of more than 130 international companies, as well as the company’s partnership with global payroll providers Celegro, Immedis and CloudPay.

Expertise will also focus on HR services such as diversity, equity and inclusion consulting.

“Creating an inclusive workforce yields the best business performance, so we help employers rethink their hiring and people management practices to remove obstacles that prevent employees from performing optimally,” Philipsz-Jones said.

The size of Expertise’s Cayman office and hiring will depend on client demand, she said.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from any Caymanian recent university graduates as well as seasoned HR and payroll professionals that relish the idea of working for multiple employers concurrently. Consulting and outsourcing provide an exciting and challenging opportunity for those that like variety in their work.”