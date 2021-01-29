Hospitality Run tests balancing skills

People in the service industry don’t always get their due, but a new event this Monday may change all that.

In what is sure to be a spirited competition, entrants from the hospitality sector (and, indeed, anyone else who wants to participate), will run a mile around Camana Bay, carrying a tray of open drinks as they go.

Titled the ‘Hospitality One Mile Run’, the route starts at Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta at 4pm and takes contenders along a one-mile path which ends at the Waterfront Urban Diner.

Sound like a piece of cake? Well, there’s a catch. Being a fast runner will help, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll walk away with the prize. What’s key is your ability to balance that tray AND be speedy.

Before the race kicks off, each competitor will be given a tray bearing two open cans, a shot ‘glass’ and Champagne ‘glass’, all full of liquid. (The ‘glasses’ will be 100% plastic, in case of droppage.)

In order to qualify as a finisher, they must return the tray and its four passengers to the organisers. That means if something should fall along the way, they have to stop and pick it up or risk being marked down as an ‘incomplete’.

The fastest entrant will be awarded $500, so long as they return with all elements; but just in case crafty people think they can duck into a corner and stick the tray under one arm and drop the glasses into a bag so they can easily leg it, be aware that race marshals will be keeping a beady eye on the proceedings.

If you aren’t necessarily Usain Bolt, but boast the balance of Bruce Lee, you may still be in the running (ha ha) for a $500 prize. Whoever returns with the most liquid remaining in their containers will also be a winner. That should make for some interesting athletic styles along the course (we’re hoping for ‘Ministry of Silly Walks’) so spectators are encouraged.

Even the most uncoordinated in the pack could walk away with something, as there will be prizes for the best-dressed competitor.

Once all is said and done, and the last tray has been returned to its rightful place, everyone can gather at the Waterfront for the after-party.

Not only is this event all in the spirit of fun; it’s also raising money for worthy causes.

Act of Random Kindness and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association both benefit from the entry fee proceeds – $10 per participant.

About ARK

ARK has been working in the community for years, and never more so than in the past year, when COVID has made life difficult for so many.

Founded in 2006 and run by volunteers, ARK’s focus is on improving the standard of living in the homes of the underprivileged, ensuring that no one goes hungry or homeless. It encourages and provides education, aiding children and adults in life-threatening medical situations, and ensuring any manner of crisis or suffering is eased by collective community support.

About CITA

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association is a non-profit which represents its membership of just over 250 tourism-related private businesses in the Cayman Islands, including restaurants. It was formed in March 2001 and is wholly funded by membership subscriptions and fundraising. It actively promotes the continuing improvement and development of Cayman’s tourism industry through the exchange of information, government relations, training and education, marketing, and events.

The Hospitality One Mile Run is scheduled to start at 4pm from Brooklyn in Camana Bay. Advanced registration can be done at the Tortuga store in Governors Square or online at www.caymangiftcertificates.com/rvzd-hospitality-mile. You can also register early on the day, but be aware that spaces are limited. Entry fee is $10.