Police say one of three wanted men has been taken into custody, while officers continue the manhunt for two others.

According to a statement released by the RCIPS on Friday, Kurt Fabian Ebanks, 44, was located on Wednesday night at a West Bay address and has since been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, police say the search continues for Otis Melbourne Myles, 34 and Mitchum Kenjo Wood, 32.

“All three men breached the terms of their conditional release from Her Majesty’s Prison Northward and must now be returned to continue their custodial sentences,” reads the statement.

Myles is described as having a dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and low-cut black hair with facial hair. Wood is described as having long black hair and a light brown complexion. Both men have brown eyes, are of slim build and are approximately 6 feet tall.

It is not clear when the men became wanted, however police say they have been searching for them “over the course of the last few months.”

Persons who have any information about the whereabouts of these either Wood or Myles, are encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

“Additionally, the men themselves are also encouraged to turn themselves into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, or the nearest active police station, at any time, day or night.