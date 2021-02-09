The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has said it will be stepping up checks at local businesses after officers found unlicensed security personnel manning nightclubs and bars in a recent crackdown.

The RCIPS, in a statement following the inspections, said it will be conducting regular checks across the Cayman Islands “to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the Private Security Services Act.”

“It is against the law to have unlicensed and expired security officers operating in any capacity and any business or person found in breach will be subject to prosecution,” police said it in its statement, following visits to certain businesses, including nightclubs and bars.

“Businesses and persons operating a Security Company or working as a technician or guard are reminded that it is an offence for any security business, technician, and guard to operate or work unless he/she is the holder of a licence authorising him/her to do so,” the RCIPS said in its statement.

Only the Commissioner of Police is the authorised statutory authority to issue such licences.

Under the law, licence renewals must be made no later than thirty days before the expiration of the current licence; anyone operating without the necessary approval is committing a criminal offence.

The police also stated that anyone who holds a security business licence but stops operating in that capacity must alert the Commissioner and forward all relevant licenses within seven days.

“It is also important to reinforce that the law requires every security technician and security guard, while on duty, to carry his/her licence and to produce it for inspection at the request of any constable or other person having reasonable grounds to require its production. It’s an offence if a security guard or technician contravenes this requirement,” the police statement added.

Businesses, security companies, and security officers wishing to apply for a security licence or to renew an expired licence can do so via the RCIPS website.