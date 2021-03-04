Breast Cancer Foundation announces new on-island patron

The Cayman Breast Cancer Foundation is proud to announce that Vicki Wheaton will be their new on-island patron.

“The foundation is very excited and honoured to announce that Vicki Wheaton has agreed to be our patron,” said Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator, Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “Vicki has been working with us as the host of our annual gala dinner for the last nine years and has been a huge help in gathering support, especially with the live auction items.

“We have grown so much in the last few years, [and] a lot of that credit goes to Vicki in helping us do that.”

Born in the UK and raised in the Cayman Islands, Vicki Wheaton has become known for her presence on stage, both as an entertainer and emcee for high-profile events. Over the years, she has sung with bands, performed stand-up comedy, and acted in local productions.

Wheaton has garnered over $1 million for charities, thanks to her skills as an auctioneer, hosting galas with such notable famous names as Joan Lunden; Sir Richard Branson; Sarah, Duchess of York; and Bill and Giuliana Rancic.

“In 2012, I was honoured to host the Breast Cancer Gala for the first time, and the rest – as they say – is history,” Wheaton said. “This year will mark my 10th anniversary as emcee and auctioneer for the Breast Cancer Foundation’s signature fundraiser. It is an honour and privilege to be asked to be the foundation’s on-island patron.”

As a writer and editor, she has interviewed countless celebrities, including Al Pacino, Anthony Bourdain, Lionel Richie, Kelsey Grammar, Jamie Lee Curtis and Iggy Pop. Her humorous ‘Wheaton’s Way’ column is a weekly fixture in the Cayman Compass and she is the host of ‘Wheaton Connection’, a video interview programme that just completed its first season online.

“Vicki’s work with the foundation, especially as the gala’s annual host, has been key in our success, especially at the fundraising level,” added Kim Lund, co-founder and board member of the BCF. “Vicki is a star in her own right at our gala and we are honored to have her as a patron… ”

James Bovell, co-founder and board member of the BCF, said, “Vicki’s passion and dedication to the foundation over the last nine years has been tremendous. We are thrilled she is coming on board as the Cayman Breast Cancer Foundation’s on-island patron.”