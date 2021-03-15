Business in brief

Careers Expo welcomes more than 1000 students

More than 1,000 students and school leavers attended the Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Careers Expo at the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) Sir Vassel Johnson Hall on 5 March.

A total of 38 public and private sector organisations exhibited at the Expo, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with business professionals and discuss scholarship, education, internship, and career opportunities.

“We are delighted with the turnout this year”, said President Mike Gibbs in a press release. “The Careers Expo gives our members an annual opportunity to meet one on one with students and school leavers. Exhibitors provide information and guidance to the students about what is required to enter their industry sector or business,” he said.

The Chamber said the Careers Expo is the largest annual private sector event of its kind which enables students and the public to meet with leading public and private sector employers and organisations from all industry sectors.

Governor Martyn Roper, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, and Lyneth Monteith, acting chief officer in the ministry also attended.

Bedell Cristin moves offices

Bedell Cristin has moved to new offices in 18 Forum Lane, Camana Bay.

In a press release, the firm said the move was the latest step in its plans to enhance its presence in Cayman since it merged with local firm, Solomon Harris, in 2018.

Laura Hatfield, a partner at Bedell Cristin, said, “The move is a signal of our confidence in the jurisdiction and both the international financial services sector and the very successful local economy.”

Tim Pearce, global managing partner, Bedell Cristin, said the move underpinned the firm’s long-term investment in Cayman.

“Our presence in Cayman is a key part of our international strategy and has enabled us to broaden our reach within key markets where our clients do business, particularly those in Asia and the Middle East who are especially familiar with using Cayman structures,” he said.

Bedell Cristin also has offices in the BVI, Guernsey, Jersey, London and Singapore.

Ocorian acquires Emphasys Technology

Financial services group Ocorian has acquired Emphasys Technologies, a US-based service provider to the capital markets community that specialises in tax reporting and calculation agency services to asset-backed transactions.

The deal, which was agreed on 4 March 2021, is expected to be completed later this month.

The acquisition marks Ocorian’s entry into the US and will provide a foundation for the development of the group’s capital markets services suite in the country, Ocorian said in a press release.