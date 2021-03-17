Youth Groups invited to Movies on the Lawn

The Management and staff of the Pedro St. James is inviting the various youth groups on the island to come out and enjoy an evening under stars with Pedro St. James’ “Movies on the Lawn”.

The showing is set for Friday 26th March featuring the film Miracles from Heaven (Miracles from Heaven (2016) – IMDb). There is no admission and gates open 6:30pm, the film begins at sundown.

Filmgoers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and refreshments will be on sale. To learn more contact Lori at [email protected].