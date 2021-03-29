Cayman’s Newest Partner in Medical Tourism Receives Eminent Award for Quality Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare, a rapidly growing healthcare player in India, has received the accolade of being recognised among The Economic Times’ Best Healthcare Brands of 2021. The eminent award recognises brands for their commitment to innovation in the healthcare sector, patient satisfaction and loyalty, quality of services offered and clinical excellence.

“We are honoured to be bestowed with the ET Best Healthcare Brand 2021 award. This award is a testament to our ethos to provide accessible, quality healthcare to all. Aster DM Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider both in GCC and in India with a network of 26 hospitals, 116 clinics, 225 retail pharmacy chains, into primary, secondary tertiary and quaternary care services with over 21,000 employees across our 360 units. We together strive collectively to live up to our brand promise of ‘We Treat You Well’,” said Dr. Harish Pillai, CEO Aster India, Aster DM Healthcare.

The award is presented to brands that symbolise quality, trust, and reliability in healthcare in India. Parameters under various segments of healthcare include Innovation, Brand Value, Brand Recall, Consumer Satisfaction, Customer Service and Quality. Winners were chosen after an extensive survey of quantitative and qualitative analysis of the data collected.

Commenting on the award, Mr Gene Thompson, Project Director for the new Aster Cayman Medcity to be located in West Bay said, “If we are to make the Cayman Islands THE Destination for destination healthcare in the region, then it is vital we attract providers of this calibre, quality and commitment to affordable access to help us build this vital pillar of our economy. We found that partner in Aster DM Healthcare and I am excited about what this means for the Cayman Islands.

Aster Cayman Medcity will be Aster DM Healthcare’s clinical excellence hub within the Western hemisphere, creating a world-class medical institution designed to deliver the highest possible quality of care and service while also ensuring that healthcare remains affordable and accessible. That commitment to quality extends to ensuring JCI-accreditation, in recognition of institution quality and a focus on designing the best possible patient service and experience.