CIMA cancels more than 1,300 director registrations

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has cancelled the registration of 1,302 directors after they failed to comply with the Directors Registration and Licensing Act.

In a decision notice published on 26 March, CIMA said the directors did not maintain their registration by submitting the relevant information and paying the annual fee.

The notice includes a list of the directors by name.

The authority had warned 1,330 directors in a public notice in December that it would cancel their registrations if they did not comply with the requirements.

At the time, CIMA said reasonable efforts to locate or correspond with them had been unsuccessful.