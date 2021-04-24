A driver has been critically injured in a single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have confirmed.

The individual was thrown from the vehicle upon impact, according to a brief police statement.

The incident happened shortly after 2am on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Coral Bay Village.

A silver Honda Accord was reportedly travelling west along Shamrock Road when it left the roadway and collided into the wall at Coral Bay Village, travelled several feet further, and came to a stop.

The vehicle and the wall received extensive damage, the statement said.

Emergency services responded to the crash scene and the driver was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.