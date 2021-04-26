Cayman Arts Festival presents Jazz Night

In case you weren’t aware, going to the library doesn’t just have to be about borrowing books.

The Cayman Arts Festival regularly holds musical events at the George Town Public Library, and this Thursday’s Jazz Night, starting at 6pm, promises to be a lively one.

Featuring the talents of Daniel Vousden, Johnathon Bedasse, Colindra McGarvey-Sterling, Beneil Miller and the Jazz Cabaret Group, this one-hour collection of performances should be a big hit with fans of the genre, not to mention anyone who enjoyed the recent Pixar film, ‘Soul’.

Support local artists and reconnect with the smooth grooves of jazz. Be a cool cat.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. To buy or reserve in advance, email [email protected] or call 922-5550. Alternatively tickets will be available for purchase at the door. To learn about upcoming events, visit the Cayman Arts Festival Facebook page.