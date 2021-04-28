Cash taken in Doctors Express burglary

Burglars made off with an unspecified sum of cash from Doctors Express in the early hours of Wednesday, according to a press release issued on behalf of the medical facility.

It said the early-morning burglary occurred at approximately 4:45am.

The release stated that the burglar alarm was triggered and police were immediately dispatched to the scene.

It adds that no one was injured in the incident, which lasted “only a matter of minutes”.

The perpetrators are said to have fled the premises just moments before police arrived on-scene.

“We are thankful that this incident took place when our facility was closed to the public and that none of our staff or patients were present. We have an extensive, high-definition, infrared surveillance system covering the premises and have provided footage of the perpetrators to the RCIPS,” said Samuel Banks, director and general counsel at Doctors Express.

“We also continue to work closely with the RCIPS in hopes that the perpetrators will be apprehended quickly so that no other businesses will be similarly targeted,” Banks added.