Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.
A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.
Squinch Up (skwintch upp) Adverb – 1. To squeeze together or contract. 2. To bring in. 3. To draw together. E.g. “Lisa, I know it nah much room in dis lil’ car, so you gah have ta squinch up by Burton, even doh ya say he smell frowsy.”
