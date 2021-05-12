Conyers Dill & Pearman donate to Youth Ambassadors Programme

The Alex Panton Foundation (“APF”) kindly received sponsorship from Conyers Dill & Pearman for the Youth Ambassadors Programme (“YAP”). This CI$4,000 has been donated by Conyers in sole sponsorship of the Youth Ambassadors’ many initiatives and projects.

“On behalf of all Youth Ambassadors, thank you Conyers for sponsoring us. The donated funds will provide the opportunity for more community members to receive support,” YAP Leader Cristin Jackson expressed.

YAP was established in October 2019 with the aim of uniting young people to represent and support the youth of the Cayman Islands. YAP members fulfil their role as Youth Ambassadors by providing testimonials at public events, hosting adolescent-centric events, and participating in policy discussions to improve legislative action for mental health support in the community. Since their initiation nearly two years ago with 25 students, over 60 young people have become Youth Ambassadors.

YAP Leader Jhadari Lumley commented: “We are very grateful for the sponsorship from Conyers. This partnership will benefit many of the projects and campaigns that we have planned. In the future, we hope to have more public forums to address the mental health issues that face our island, do more outreach to local schools while addressing issues of depression, anxiety, self-esteem, bullying and abuse. This sponsorship will allow us to continue educating the community about mental health and strengthen the Youth Ambassadors Programme as a whole.”