Civil service mourns passing of Major Projects Office boss Peter Ranger

Peter Ranger, chief project manager of the Major Projects Office, has died.

Ranger, known for his work on government’s major capital projects, passed away suddenly Thursday morning.

His death has been described as a major loss for the civil service and, in particular, the MPO as he was responsible for the project management of all major capital projects worth more than $10 million.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, in a statement Friday evening, expressed sadness following news of Ranger’s unexpected passing.

“Peter was a consummate professional, who was passionate about his work and the value it could bring to the people of the Cayman Islands. All those who knew him across the civil service keenly feel his loss. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife and sons,” Manderson said as he expressed condolences on behalf of the government.

Ranger was heavily involved in the Integrated Solid Waste Management System project, for which he was instrumental in getting to the contract signing in March after years of leg work.

Tributes pour in for Ranger

Former Premier Alden McLaughlin, in a statement to the Cayman Compass Friday, lauded Ranger’s work ethic and his contribution to the project.

“Like everyone else, I am shocked and deeply saddened at Peter’s sudden passing. My heartfelt condolences and those of my colleagues in the former government are extended to his wife and family. All of us had grown to like and respect Peter very much and truly valued the incredible job he was doing as head of the Major Projects Office. Indeed, without Peter’s leadership the ISWMS (now ReGen) contract would still be languishing,” McLaughlin said.

He added that Ranger “brought to the negotiations involving complex government projects a refreshing pragmatism and business sense which enabled agreements to be reached. He was incredibly hardworking and committed and an absolute joy to work with. His passing has left a void which will be very difficult to fill. I cannot express how deeply sorry I am at his loss.”

Cameron Graham, Dart president development delivery and infrastructure, in a brief statement emailed to the Compass, praised Ranger’s strong work ethic.

“We are deeply saddened about the sudden passing of Peter Ranger who has played such an integral role in the ISWMS project. He has been instrumental in progressing Cayman towards a more sustainable solution for waste management. His positivity, determination, diplomacy and congeniality will all be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” Graham said.

Opposition Leader and former Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, in a short voice note to the Compass on Ranger’s passing, added that he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the senior civil servant’s death Thursday morning.

“In my time as minister of finance I had many encounters with Peter, particularly in relation to the Solid Waste Management System project for which he was the senior project manager. His untimely passing leaves a big void in the civil service and specifically in the Major Projects Office that will be difficult to fill,” he said.

McTaggart extended sympathies to Ranger’s family, the civil service “who mourn his passing, but particularly to the staff of the Major Projects Office. May his soul rest in peace.”

Civil service leaders recount Ranger’s ‘professionalism’

Ranger, a civil engineer, led the office that oversees all major government capital projects and worked closely with a number of government agencies and departments.

Acting Director of Public Works Troy Whorms, in the government statement, said, “Peter was a high performing civil servant within the Public Works Department, and has left a legacy of delivering significant projects that will have a lasting impact on the lives of Caymanians. He will forever be remembered and respected for his contribution to the Cayman Islands Government.”

After joining PWD’s Major Projects Office in 2016, he took a lead role on a number of projects expected to facilitate significant improvement in the delivery of public services in the Cayman Islands, the statement said.

Over the years these included the new John Gray High School campus, the renovated Owen Roberts International Airport Terminal, the COVID-19 Emergency Field Hospital at the Family Life Centre, and the Court redevelopment project.

Whorms added that the Public Works team was committed to continuing to deliver on the priorities of the government and, by extension, of the people of the Cayman Islands.

Senior civil servants also paid tribute to Ranger.

Tamara Ebanks, the acting chief officer in the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, to which PWD reports, said, “it was an honour and a privilege to be able to work alongside Peter. His contributions to the team, to the wider Government and the Cayman Islands will always be valued.”

Describing Ranger as a friend and colleague, Nellie Pouchie, acting chief officer for the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said he worked tirelessly to fulfil the various projects that he was tasked with. “He was the epitome of professionalism and his work on the Integrated Solid Waste Management System was phenomenal. He will be sorely missed by the team,” she said.

Stran Bodden, chief officer in the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, called Ranger “the ultimate professional, and the most hard-working and dedicated person that I know. He had a depth of knowledge of many varied subject areas. He was personable, humble, and a genuine person, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him around the world.”

Ranger had relocated to Cayman in early 2016, according to his official profile on the MPO website. He oversaw a staff of six senior project managers and a project administrator who manage external consultants and contractors in the delivery of a range of projects with a value in excess of $500 million.

He was also involved in the now-abandoned cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project.

Ranger, originally from Scotland, graduated in 1990 with a master’s degree in engineering from Heriot Watt University and began his early career with the Property Services Agency as a graduate trainee working on government capital projects.

He is survived by his wife and three sons.