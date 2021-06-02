Camana Bay announces newest restaurant, Union Grill & Bar

The Camana Bay Town Centre will welcome its newest restaurant later this year, with the opening of Union Grill & Bar from restaurateurs Paul and Tania Slijper.

While not the Slijpers’ first restaurant, it will be their first food and beverage business in the Cayman Islands. “We have a vision of bringing together the perfect union of food, people and wine, which has just happened to coalesce here in the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Slijper, “and as a result, Union was the natural name for the restaurant.”

Some of the Slijpers’ main eatery inspirations were The River Café in London and The Odeon in New York City, which Mr. Slijper calls “some of the first stand-outs to me, in the food and beverage industry.” The restaurant will be located on the Camana Bay Crescent, offering an indoor/outdoor flow that allows for waterfront dining for those tables located al fresco, while the moody and stylistic interiors transport diners to a metropolitan atmosphere with mixed textures and materials, a marble bar and industrial-elegant touches such as exposed ceilings, arched mirrors and hand-selected eclectic furniture pieces.

Sophisticated menu options range from fresh Waygu beef and catch of the day plates to plant-based options and a carefully curated cocktail menu. A bar menu will offer tapas-style nibbles that are small in size but large in flavour, providing an ideal complement to a pre-dinner or happy hour hand-crafted drink.

With head chef Aldo Zepeda at the helm, who has Michelin star experience and has worked in Positano, Italy and at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami, Florida, the menu will by anything but mundane. Lunchtime will be all about convenience, whether the aim is a dine-in three-course business lunch experience or grab-and-go or delivery options of satisfying salads, sandwiches and soups. A Sunday brunch will also be on offer, Mr. Slijper confirmed.

“Union Grill & Bar is a serious restaurant with a serious mission,” Mr. Slijper said, “and we feel that our choice to open in Camana Bay we now truly do have the perfect union of a fabulous team, menu, concept and location.”

For more on Union Grill & Bar, visit unioncayman.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.