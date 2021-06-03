Business in brief: NCB Group, Calderwood, HSM, Sagicor

NCB Group celebrates project milestone at AURA

NCB Group celebrated the ‘topping off’ of its latest residential development, AURA, on 26 May.

NCB Group president, Naul Bodden, and managing director, Matthew Wight, were joined by Robert Towell, the project’s architect, and the construction and development crews to mark the major milestone.

NCB said the four-storey, 39-unit development is the Caymanian developers’ seventh sustainably designed project that integrates solar panels, ICF construction, geothermal cooling and other energy-efficient best practices to offset the building’s carbon footprint.

AURA is located on the eastern coast of South Sound and is set to be completed by the end of this year.

Calderwood appoints Anna Goubault as independent director

Fund governance firm Calderwood has expanded its senior team with the appointment of legal and regulatory compliance expert Anna Goubault as an independent director.

Goubault has gained governance, regulatory compliance and legal experience, having advised Cayman’s Ministry of Financial Services on several pieces of legislation on economic substance and investment funds as a consultant.

Previously, Goubault worked for law firm Maples and Calder, where she advised on open- and closed-ended funds.

As an independent director with Calderwood, Goubault will undertake board appointments on Cayman Islands funds and related structures, providing guidance and counsel on corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

The firm, which this year celebrates its fifth anniversary, said it has developed more than 300 investment manager relationships from offices in Cayman and Asia since launching in 2016.

HSM adds lawyer Travis Ritch



The HSM Group has welcomed Travis Ritch to its growing law practice.

Ritch has more than 10 years of legal experience in litigation, public and administrative law, company, insolvency, and employment law.

Travis, who graduated from King’s College, London (LLB) and was previously educated in Cayman, the US and Canada, was called to the bar in England and Wales in 2011 after completing the Bar Professional Training Course at City Law School.

He was called to the bar in the Cayman Islands in 2015 and joins HSM, having previously practised at Ritch & Conolly.

Ritch has also been an adviser to several statutory authorities. Since 2016 he has served as deputy chairman of the Planning Appeals Tribunal.

Sagicor launches insurance online platform

Sagicor recently launched its e-Life platform, an online insurance solution in the Cayman Islands. This represents a major step forward for the company and the islands’ insurance industry on a whole.

Sagicor’s country manager, Tatiana Brown, said in a press release that since the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a greater need than ever to focus on innovation. “Our clients are dealing with the challenges of living and doing business during a pandemic and so to continue providing convenient and accessible solutions, we introduced the e-Life platform.”

Company sales manager Norman Wilson added that the online platform will make it easier to compare life insurance products, select the appropriate plan and make an initial payment.

Clients can still speak with an advisor before making a decision, and purchase the preferred plan online, he added.