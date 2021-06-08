9 schools vie for Battle of the Books title

Nine schools from Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac have taken part in the 7th annual island-wide Battle of the Books.

The Cayman Islands Information Professionals’ Lera Parchment Battle Of The Books took place at Cayman Prep Primary School on 22 May, in which 19 teams from the nine schools participated in the challenging book-trivia quiz contest.

Six high school teams and 13 primary school teams, each comprising 4-6 students competed to answer questions about the books that they had been given to read. The teams met head-to-head for ‘battles’ with another team for a half hour before moving on to meet their next opponents.

This year’s champions and first runners-up in the primary school division were both from Cayman Prep Primary, with the school’s Next Chapter team getting 463 points, and The Prep Page Turners getting 446 points.

Two Cayman International School teams, The Book Minions (293 point) and Big Bad Books (288 points), took first and second place in the high school division, respectively.

According to a press release on the competition, “This year was particularly challenging for students as the books they studied were from the 2019-2020 year, which was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. Students and teachers showed their commitment by persevering until the final event last month.”

The event was sponsored this year by Cayman Islands Information Professionals, the Parchment Family, Rotary Club of Cayman Sunrise, the Cayman Islands Public Library Service, Fiji Water and Fruta Kids.

Paul Robinson, chairman of CIIP and director of the CIPLS, said in the release, “After last year’s setback when we could not hold the event, it was wonderful to see so many student readers turn up. It is truly a tribute to all our students and their teachers that this competition is so well attended each year. As for their sponsors, we are just so happy to do our small part to promote what we know is an integral part of a student’s education.”

Richard Parchment, son of Lera Parchment who was an avid reader, said in his introduction at the awards ceremony: “My mother had only two years of education, from age 9 to 11, but still managed to teach herself to read. She instilled the love of reading in her family and taught us that there is nothing more important than reading. It can take you everywhere.”

CIIP’s next literacy-themed island-wide student competition is the Storyboard Competition, which will be held at George Town Public Library on Saturday, 19 June.