New Additions to Constitutional Commission Website

The Constitutional Commission has uploaded two new additions to its website, adding to the increasing range of resources that are available for the public to access.

The first of these is an update to the historical timeline, which tracks the development of the Cayman Islands Constitution. This document was updated to account for recent constitutional amendment. It has also been transformed into an interactive, on-line digital resource, which can be accessed for teaching purposes as well as for general interest. Whether you are a student studying our Constitution or simply just interested in finding out more about our constitutional history, the Constitutional Commission invites you to explore both user-friendly resources at: http://www.constitutionalcommission.ky/constitutional-history.

The Constitutional Commission has also uploaded its most recent Explanatory Note, which uses the Day and Bodden Bush litigation as a vehicle to highlight the operation of various aspects of the Constitution, including:

The function of appellate courts and their role in analysing important constitutional issues in cases that come before them;

The interplay between the judicial and legislative branches of government, particularly in connection with the protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights and especially where persons in a minority group are seeking to rely upon these rights in the Constitution; and

The use of the Governor’s reserve legislative powers, which following the enactment of the Civil Partnership Act were not removed from the Constitution as had previously been proposed.

The Constitutional Commission invites the public to explore these new materials, along with the bank of constitutional materials already available on the Commission’s website: www.constititionalcommission.ky. If you have any suggestions for additional resources that would supplement the Constitutional Commission’s website, please contact us at: [email protected]; and, if you are interested in the Constitution and the work of the Constitutional Commission, please follow us on Facebook to keep up to date and informed at: www.facebook.com/CIConstitutionalCommission.