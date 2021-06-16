8th Annual Orange You Glad Sunset Gala

Over 270 people attended the 2021 Meals on Wheels (MOW) Orange You Glad Sunset Gala, hosted at the historic Grand Old House. Despite the rains earlier in the day, the Sunset Gala was a huge success and the guests wowed in their stunning shades or orange, in support of Meals and Wheels and the seniors they serve. The evening featured live entertainment by the Cayman Arts Foundation String Elite Ensemble, Rayne Harding and Erica Assai. Guests were welcomed by beautiful décor thanks to Pop and Petals, Massive Equipment Rentals and the creative hands of volunteers. After strolling down the orange carpet, enjoying a smooth orange margarita, guests hit the silent auction where over 30 items were up for grabs. Emcee for the evening and MOW Board Director, Sabine Calvetti and Auctioneer Mr. Paul Persaud kept guests entertained and bidding. Opening words and moving reflection of the history of MOW was given by Mrs. Gloria McField-Dixon (MOW Board Director), followed by a word of prayer by co-founder and MOW Board Director, Ms. Beulah McField. As the night went on, guests were honoured by H.E. The Governor Mr. Martyn Roper who reminded everyone of the reason they were in attendance “All in support of a great cause and hard-working, dedicated charity. Meals on Wheels do so much to support our seniors”. The 12 live auction items brought much competition, many laughs but also much needed funding, the hottest item up for bid was dinner for 10 at Government House with H.E. The Governor Mr. Martyn Roper and his wife Mrs. Elizabeth Roper, the bidding was so competitive that two dinners were offered!

The Orange You Glad Sunset Gala provided an opportunity for Meals on Wheels to raise awareness, highlight the incredible work that is done through their non-profit organization which delivers an average of 6,400 meals each month to seniors, homebound, infirm, and disabled individuals throughout our community. Last year, MOW due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of meals skyrocketed to over 72,000, although needs have decreased, MOW still provides over 300 hot meals each day to those in need across all 5 districts. This years OYG Gala raised funds through sponsorships, ticket sales, live and silent auctions, Dine and Dash Restaurant vouchers and donations. The event raised a an amazing $129,000!!

This year’s gala was made possible thanks to our corporate sponsors Dolphin Point Club, Wheaton Precious Metals, Ogier, McAlpine, Calderwood, Health City Cayman Islands, Massive Rental Equipment, Pop & Petals Event Stylist, Radio Cayman and over 100 local restaurants, hotels and small business’, who are committed to helping us fulfill our missions of ending senior hunger in the Cayman Islands.

Find out how you can volunteer your time, refer a senior or donate a meal. Contact Meals On Wheels today by emailing [email protected], call 769-1974 or follow us on social media or visit our website at www.mealsonwheels.ky.