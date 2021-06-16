Annual Healthcare Conference to Focus On Return to Normality

Organisers of the annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference have announced that the popular event will return to its three-day format and take place from 7th to 9th October at the Kimpton Seafire Resort. As in previous years, there will be presentations and panels featuring both local and international healthcare professionals as well as exhibitors from healthcare related organisations. The 2020 edition, which was hosted in a virtual format, had over 400 attendees via Zoom, 6000 plus views on the Cayman Compass’ Facebook livestream and 2600 views on the CIGTV YouTube channel.

The theme for the 2021 Conference is Breathe Easier and will focus on the gradual return to some semblance of normality after a difficult and uncertain year. Topics on the agenda will explore mental health, respiratory medicine, climate resiliency, alternative medicine, best practices for today’s new normal, and the ways that these factors play a role in helping people to breathe easier.

“It is my pleasure to lead the Ministry’s hosting of the 2021 Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference, especially under the newly created portfolio of Wellness. Certainly, the conference theme, Breathe Easier, speaks to what we hope to achieve with the wellness division of the Ministry. We are promoting and facilitating healthy behaviours that will result in better physical and mental health outcomes, not only on an individual level but collectively as a country. It is this Government’s vision to see our citizens not just surviving, but thriving,” said Hon. Sabrina Turner, the Minister for Health and Wellness.

“Cayman is in an incredibly unique and fortunate position with no known COVID-19 community spread; we have access to vaccines and we can move about freely in our country. However, there are many among us who are still anxious and uncertain about the future. This conference will provide information that will help us all see the way forward and give us the tools to help us enjoy our lives more and thrive in the new normal. I hope that the public will take advantage of this opportunity to learn and be encouraged,” continued Minister Turner.

Lizzette Yearwood, Chair of the Conference Planning Committee and CEO of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, echoed the Minister’s sentiments.

“The advent of vaccinations, easing of restrictions and reopening of borders, as well as a measured uptake in global travel, all signal an acknowledgement that although COVID-19 has significantly and irrevocably changed life as we know it, it is imperative that recovery begins. Cayman is in a solid position to focus on the future and what that will look like. Now is the time to start improving our mental, physical, spiritual and environmental health. This conference will show us ways to do that. It is an opportunity for attendees to increase their knowledge, ask the experts, and perhaps set some personal and professional goals as they relate to health.”

In previous years, the event has attracted over 1200 attendees and sponsors from various sectors of the community, including healthcare workers, small to medium business owners, parents, human resource managers, insurance company representatives, fitness and wellness professionals, and members of the public. This year Health City has signed on as major sponsor. Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott said, “Health City Cayman Islands is delighted to support the Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference as presenting sponsor. The Conference continues to be an especially important event for our industry. We look forward to exploring the theme ‘Breathe Easier’ and how we can respond collaboratively to address healthcare in the new normal, and to see the range of insights and impact that this year’s Conference brings.”

The 12th annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference is sponsored by Health City Cayman Islands, Ministry of Health & Wellness, Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, Kelly Holding Events & Communications, Jackson Health, Compass Media, CINICO and Marsh.

Registration for the Conference will open in August. The event is free and open to the public and Continuing Medical Education (CME) certificates will be available for each presentation.

For more information about the conference and sponsorship opportunities available contact Laurie-Ann Holding on [email protected] or 1 (345) 623.8824.

Photo Caption: Panel members who discussed their COVID-19 experience at the 2020 Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference: (L-R) Martika Williams, Monina Thompson, Dr. David Stone, Lucille Seymour, Chelsea Rivers, Wil Pineau, Dr. Margo McCrae, Joseph Anderson, Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson