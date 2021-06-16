Panton calls press briefing for 2pm

Premier Wayne Panton will be holding a press conference this afternoon at 2pm where “important” announcements will be made, the Office of the Premier has said.

Panton’s office, in a brief response to the Cayman Compass, following queries yesterday about the Opposition’s call for a target date for unlocking borders, said work on a plan was happening, but didn’t share what that entails.

Instead, his office pointed to today’s planned briefing.

”As you are aware, the PACT Government has been working on a reopening plan for several weeks. We will have some important announcements to make at a press conference at 2 p.m. today at the GIS studio,” it said via email.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart knocked the Panton-led PACT government over its delay and silence on a formal reopening plan.

He said a target date is needed now and suggested 1 Sept. as a possible starting point for the government given that Cayman’s vaccination numbers are nearing the threshold for herd immunity.

