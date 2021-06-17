Denim & Diamonds dinner to support NCVO

The National Children’s Voluntary Organisation (NCVO) is the chosen charity to benefit from the proceeds of the Flowers Sea Swim happening on Saturday, 19 May and a gala dinner on Thursday, 17 May, titled ‘Denim & Diamonds’.

The dinner will be held at the Kimpton Seafire + Spa in the ballroom, starting at 6pm. Dress code is ‘casual elegance’ and guests are encouraged to wear shades of blue.

The Cayman Youth Choir and Dario Rivers will be performing, with an aerial presentation by Quinntessential Movement, and local Olympians Andrew MacKay, Geoffrey Butler, Heather Harvey, Lara Butler and Darren Mew will be in attendance.

There are lots of raffle prizes up for grabs, including a PENHA gift bag valued at $500, a $300 Foster’s gift card, a membership to Anytime Fitness and F45, and countless gift certificates for other local retailers. There will also be a live auction and silent auction on the night.

Tickets are $250 or $2,500 for a table of ten, which include all entertainment, a glass of wine with dinner and a vegan option for those who request it.

Email [email protected] for more information and to reserve seats.