Dart Real Estate welcomes Arepa 345 food truck to Regatta Office Park

Food truck is open 7 a.m. to midnight daily, offering authentic Venezuelan arepas for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Dart Real Estate announces Regatta Office Park’s newest amenity – Arepa 345, a food truck offering Venezuelan arepas for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. Arepa 345 will begin operations in early July.

John Yssele hails from Venezuela and has a background in hospitality and food and beverage. Yssele, who is also the food truck’s head chef, has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry and previously worked at The Westin Grand Cayman Resort & Spa on Seven Mile Beach.

“Arepas are one of the main foods you find in Venezuela,” explains Yssele. “We make them at home for our friends all the time and they always rave about the flavours and request more. It was because of this reaction that the idea of the food truck was born.”

Arepas are made with three simple ingredients – cornflour, salt and water. The variety of fillings make arepas a versatile meal. The menu will include an egg-filled arepa with ham and cheese for breakfast; chicken, beef or vegetarian options for lunch and dinner.

Arepas represent home for Venezuelans, so sharing this with Grand Cayman as authentically as possible is important for the chef. “While there will be traditional arepas on the menu, we will incorporate local, fresh ingredients from Cayman’s farmers, too. We hope to offer different themed options each month, inspired by the different cultural influences that marry Cayman’s diverse population with a traditional Venezuelan dish.”

Arepas are naturally gluten-free and there will be vegan-friendly options on offer. “They are a really healthy and filling choice,” Yssele adds.

The love and passion that Yssele has for food is the driving force behind Arepa 345.

Choosing to station the food truck in Regatta Office Park was an easy choice, Yssele says. “It’s accessible to everyone, in the heart of the Seven Mile Beach corridor, and has a lot of traffic coming in and out. We love how many different businesses there are surrounding us here, and I also think those who work at Regatta will appreciate having an on-site food option for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

A catering option will be available soon to those who are based in Regatta Office Park and tenants will also be privy to discounts and a potential loyalty programme. All are invited to bring reusable coffee cups for a discount on their coffee, as part of the desire to encourage sustainable business practices.

For more on Arepa 345, visit www.arepa345.com or on Facebook (@arepa345) or Instagram (@arepa345).

For more on Regatta Office Park or Dart Real Estate’s other commercial spaces, email [email protected] or visit dartrealestate.com.

