Mourant Builds Consulting Team

Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, has appointed Amy Gurm and Geoff Cook in key roles in affiliated business, Mourant Consulting.

The pair join former JFSC Director, Mike Jones, who was appointed as Managing Director of the firm’s new consulting business last year, and signal further growth in the firm’s overall Regulatory offering.

Geoff Cook, who has been working with Mourant as a Consultant since 2019, has been appointed as Chair of Mourant Consulting. Geoff has a strong leadership, strategy and governance record in a wide range of significant business enterprises. Through a financial services career spanning more than three decades, Geoff has developed an extensive international network, and a deep knowledge of the CDOTs International Finance Centres specifically.

Amy Gurm joins Mourant Consulting as Director. She has 15+ years’ regulatory consulting experience as a risk professional across financial services, public and other regulated sectors in the Channel Islands, the UK and Canada from her previous role as a Director with KPMG. She has a depth of knowledge in AML, risk assessments and Board Effectiveness, both at a local and global scale as well as experience in the execution of client risk reviews, regulatory training, development of regulatory frameworks, preparation for regulatory visits, internal audits, GDPR mandates, and governance risk process and control reviews.

Commenting on the appointment, Mourant Consulting Managing Director, Mike Jones, said: “Geoff and Amy are fantastic additions to our market-leading regulatory team and I am excited to be working with them. It’s been a busy start for Mourant Consulting. We’re already providing advice to both the private and the public sector, working with existing and new Mourant clients and the pipeline of work is strong. Geoff and Amy will significantly enhance our ability to support clients to navigate the complex and changing regulatory expectations so firms can prevent and detect any regulatory issues before they escalate.”

Jersey Managing Partner, Dan Birtwistle added: “Geoff and Amy are joining Mourant at a significant time. We’ve just launched our new strategy, and building an agile and enduring professional services business is a central theme of this. We see a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen our client offering through diversification: nurturing and growing our core legal business for which we are well known, whilst building out complementary services through Mourant Governance Services and Mourant Consulting.”

Working in collaboration with the firm’s Regulatory legal practice, the Mourant Consulting team combines substantial regulatory knowledge with expertise in helping financial services clients to build long-term strategies to enhance their governance, risk and compliance culture and navigate the changing regulatory landscape.