Former minister Tara Rivers joins Walkers

The former minister of financial services, Tara Rivers, is joining Walkers Professional Services as a director.

Rivers, who did not stand for re-election in the May general election, will take up her new role on 6 July, according to a press release from Walkers issued on Monday.

The former West Bay South MP served two terms as a government minister since she was first elected in 2013. In her first term, she was the minister for education, employment and gender affairs, and following her 2017 re-election, she had responsibilities for financial services and home affairs.

Walkers said Rivers would be providing directorship services to structured and asset finance vehicles, “playing a key role in driving commercial initiatives for WPS, and further bolstering the relationships between WPS, business partners and intermediaries, both domestically and internationally”.

Walkers CEO Steven Manning said in the release, “The leadership qualities that Ms Rivers displayed during her political career are a natural complement to WPS, particularly during the firm’s continued expansion in the regulatory compliance fields. We are delighted to welcome Ms. Rivers to the WPS team, and are incredibly excited to embark on several new commercial initiatives where Ms. Rivers will play a central part.”