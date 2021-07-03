Cisco WomenRock-It Virtual STEM Summit – August 2-3 at UCCI

UCCI is excited to announce an upcoming opportunity for young women in the Cayman Islands. Cisco Systems is sponsoring a two-day virtual STEM Summit on campus on August 2 and 3 in partnership with UCCI to bring the power of STEM education and Cisco’s WomenRock-IT movement to the island. Using Webex, the Summit attendees on campus will have access to guest speakers, coding activities, and mentoring sessions to learn sought after skills in the STEM industry. More information can be found on the attached flyer.

There are 35 spots available for young ladies ages 14-17. This is open to Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman residents (young ladies will be able to apply for travel scholarships).

Those interested can apply here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/d51140b429bb4301aeee503b93d2454e

Deadline to apply is June 30. Those selected will be notified via email.