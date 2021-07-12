Irish accounting firm opens in Cayman

Doran + Minehane, an Irish-headquartered accounting firm, has opened an office in George Town. Doran and Minehane (Cayman) Limited is licensed as a company manager and provides company formation, registered office services, corporate secretarial services, financial reporting and management accounting.

Doran + Minehane was founded in 2007 in Limerick and Cork, Ireland, where it specialises in financial reporting and accounting services for the alternative asset management sector.

The company has since expanded both its service offering and geographical presence, and now serves clients, including large investment managers and fund administrators, from five offices in Ireland, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

Jerry Dee, Director of Operations in the firm’s Cayman office, said in a press release, “We have been providing services to Cayman based operations since we started in 2007 and it is great to finally have a presence here that allows us to expand the services we offer to our internationally based clients.

“We look forward to growing the business and engaging with other service providers on the Island.”