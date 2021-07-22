The Cayman Kids Got Talent event, was on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Lions Centre.

It was the second staging of this event, and we had eleven (11) contestants, and they were all talented.

This was a competitive lineup, with the top five (5) making it through to the finals. We had a mix of Vocalists, Steel-pannist, Keyboardist and a Dancer,

The sole dancer, Maia Pitta emerged as the winner of the 2021 Cayman Kids Got Talent show. Second place went to Singer, Tiana Terry and third place to Singer, Zaijah Wright.

We congratulate all the contestants who participated.

Looking forward to next year’s event, where we can continue to unearth the God-given talents of the Cayman Islands.

Photo is of the winner presentation.

Below is the video of the announcement.