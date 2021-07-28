VIDEO: Crooks 2nd in heat in Olympic debut

Related content • Social media reacts as Cayman takes centre stage at Olympics

Jillian Crooks made her Olympic debut Wednesday (28 July) morning and broke her own national record in the process.

The 15-year-old Crooks, who holds dozens of Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association age-group and senior records, finished second in her heat of the women’s 100-metre freestyle with a time of 57.32 seconds, .13 seconds behind heat winner Eminova Blazhevska, of North Macedonia.

The mark shatters Crooks’ previous national mark of 58.08, which she set earlier this year.

Overall, the performance put Crooks at 41st out of 51 swimmers competing in the event. She will not move on to the semifinals round.

“[It was] her first appearance at the Olympics but we are sure it won’t be her last as she is one determined young lady”, according to a post on Crooks’ public Facebook page.