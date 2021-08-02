Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman sales exceed US$150 million

SEVEN MILE BEACH, CAYMAN ISLANDS, July 27, 2021 – Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd., the developers of the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Residences and Kim Lund, Broker/Owner at RE/MAX Cayman Islands, the exclusive Listing Broker for the Residences are proud to announce that sales at the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman have exceeded US$150 million.

Located on Seven Mile Beach, at the Pageant Beach site between The Wharf Restaurant and Poinsettia Condominiums on West Bay Road, the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort features 167 ultra-luxury Residences spanning 10 stories. Now under construction, the stunning Residences embrace the best in prestigious beachfront living with Studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom Residences starting in the low US$700,000’s.

As one of the fastest selling resorts in the Caribbean, Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Residences exceeded more than $64 million in sales prior to construction and is now over 75% sold.

“Just to put this in perspective, these Grand Hyatt Residences are pre-selling, right now, at an average sales price for a 5 Star Internationally Branded Seven Mile Beach Resort which is way below current market values,” added Kim Lund, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Cayman Islands. “This is much less than many other popular Seven Mile Beach condominium developments.”

“Not only will the Grand Hyatt be Grand Cayman’s next 5 Star Internationally branded resort (The Ritz-Carlton is the only other 5 Star resort), but it will incorporate the most current building styles and cutting-edge interior designs,” added Kim Lund, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Cayman Islands. “Residences will have ten foot ceilings and nine foot sliding glass doors across the beachfront of the Residence with an abundance of natural light.

The views of the beach, Caribbean Sea, cruise ships, and George Town will be absolutely stunning. With construction well underway, sales at this amazing 5 Star Resort are taking off again. We are 75% sold already and sell out is expected long before completion of construction.”

In addition to access to Grand Hyatt services, resort amenities include 6 distinct dining venues, 12,000 sq. ft. destination spa and fitness center, 3 resort style swimming pools and jacuzzis, fully serviced beach cabanas, state-of-the-art screening room, 25,000 sq. ft. indoor outdoor conference meeting space, beach activities including snorkeling, diving and water sports, Grand Social Clubs, a variety of shopping boutiques, steam and sauna Room, 5-Star concierge service, kids club, 24-hour room service, 24-hour valet, 24-hour front desk and 24-hour security.