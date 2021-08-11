Lions Club of Tropical Gardens joins with Cayman Lions family to worship at Savannah United Church

On Sunday 8th August, 2021 the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens, led by its newly-installed Lion President Maxine Bravo MJF, was warmly welcomed, along with other members of the Lions family in the Cayman Islands, by the congregation of the Savannah United Church. The service hosted by Lion President Maxine’s home Church was extra-special as not only did it bring a wide cross-section of members together (with significant representation from the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac Lions Clubs) but the sermon on “Gender Based Violence” was specially selected by Rev Euthman Wray after discussion with Lion President Maxine and other members of the Church’s Women’s Fellowship.

Members of the Lions Club stood in solidarity with the Savannah United Church (and the entire United Church) family by wearing black to bring sharp focus to Gender Based Violence, which statistics suggest impacts every one in three persons. Further statistics show that incidents of gender related violence peaked in the Cayman Islands during COVID-19 lock-downs and it is recognized that many cases go unreported. Lion President Maxine, who led the Call to Worship and opening prayer, is particularly passionate about making a positive difference in this area.

In amongst the gold Lions vests, the Club was privileged to have in attendance 1st Vice District 60B Governor, Lion Nickolas DaCosta MJF, who read a lesson; Zone 4C Chairman, Lion Mark Tibbetts MJF who brought greetings; Past Council Chairman Lion John E. Ebanks PMJF and partner-in-service Mrs. Sharon Ebanks; several Past Lions Zone Chairpersons; President of the Grand Cayman Club, Lion Eric Anderson PMJF; Church officials; members of the Gender Affairs Unit of the Cayman Islands; amongst many others. Fellowship followed the service in the Church hall.