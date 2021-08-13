Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a bar in Prospect – the latest in a series of burglaries which the RCIPS believes are being carried out by the same gang.

The burglary at the bar was carried out some time between 3am and noon on Thursday, 12 Aug.

Security footage showed that the burglars, all wearing masks, gloves and coveralls, entered the premises through a window they had broken at the back of the bar. The bar’s office was ransacked, but it is unclear whether anything was stolen, police said.

“Police are investigating on the premise that the recent spate of commercial burglaries are being carried out by a group of organised individuals targeting businesses and stealing cash and valuables,” says Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown.

Police issued a warning earlier this week about commercial burglaries, pointing out that over the past week, officers had responded to four burglary reports, three were at commercial properties located in George Town.

The first incident, which was reported on Wednesday, 4 Aug., took place at a beauty salon off Goring Avenue, where salon equipment, electronics and other items were stolen.

On 5 Aug., it was reported that a restaurant on Shedden Road had been broken into and food and other items had been taken.

The third commercial burglary report last week took place at a business on Mary Street, where electrical tools and gas tanks were stolen.

So far this year, police said, just under 30 commercial burglaries have been reported to the RCIPS.

“The public is being asked to take preventative measures with their business in order to avoid loss and damage. Particularly, the police encourage business owners to increase security if possible by engaging security company services, installing alarm and camera systems and ensuring that the systems are maintained and kept up to date,” police said.

Superintendent Lansdown said in a statement, “It’s important to ensure that cameras are positioned in such a way that they cannot be easily tampered with, and that they are placed to ensure the best possible visuals to identify an intruder. We also ask business owners not to keep large amounts of cash on their premises if possible, especially overnight and throughout the weekends and to stagger drop off times to avoid being monitored.”

Whilst the vast majority of the commercial burglaries have taken place in the George Town and West Bay Road area, police are advising all businesses across the Cayman Islands of these measures. For more information, visit https://www.rcips.ky/crime-prevention.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding the burglaries to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.