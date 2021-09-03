West Bay man arrested on child pornography charges

Freddy Manuel Diaz-Christian of West Bay has been charged with possession of and accessing child pornography.

Diaz, 33, of West Bay, is alleged to have downloaded five indecent images of children on two separate occasions.

According to court documents, the RCIPS received sensitive information on 29 Jan. 2021, “indicating that an IP address within the Cayman Islands was being used to download Indecent Images of Children”.

In February, the same IP address was used to make additional downloads which prompted the RCIPS to track down the owner of that address, who was identified as Diaz.

“Details of the subscriber to the IP address were obtained from the service provider and a warrant was obtained and executed at the [West Bay] address and the suspect arrested,” according to the statement.

During the course of the investigation, officers are said to have also searched his work place where several computers, hard drives and mobile phones were seized.

“The download and analysis of the recovered items is still ongoing, but to date 5 indecent images of children have been found, 2 of which are Category A and 3 of which were Category C,” reads the summary of facts.

Diaz made his initial Summary Court appearance earlier this week during which no plea was made. He was released on bail with very strict conditions, including no contact with people, outside of his family, under the age of 16; and not to access the internet or use any electronic device which can access the internet.

Diaz returns to court later this month.

